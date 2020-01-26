Juvenile injured in Eupora shooting

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Eupora.

Police Chief Greg Hunter said officers responded to the scene on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Hunter said the victim was grazed by a bullet after a fight broke out at a party in the parking lot of the Masonic Lodge.

The victim is in stable condition.

There are multiple suspects in this case, but no arrests have been made.

This is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Eupora Police Department.