Juvenile not charged after deadly Choctaw County shooting

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County deputies are not charging a juvenile after deadly shooting.

Investigators say Jerry Lee Robinson approached an East Smith Road home with a hatchet, just after 3 pm Tuesday.

The unidentified juvenile was home alone at the time.

Deputies believe Robinson tried to go inside the home with the hatchet in hand.

The juvenile armed himself with a .270 rifle and shot Robinson in the chest when he made a threatening move toward the kid, according to Choctaw County Chief Deputy Lee Upchurch.

Robinson had made threats toward the family about two weeks ago.

No charges are being filed against the alleged shooter. The case will be presented to a grand jury in August.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the juvenile.