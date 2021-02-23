K-12 Teachers and First Responders can now sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccinations has opened up.

K-12 Teachers, faculty, and staff plus and First Responders will be able to sign up for vaccine appointments as early as tomorrow.

Governor Tate Reeves said that last week’s open vaccine appointments were filled in a little over 24 hours rather than 24 seconds like they have in weeks prior.

“This announcement marks a great milestone and it is exciting news for those who have been fighting hard to keep our schools open and streets safe,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “While many states around the country are still forcing children to stay home and refusing to open their schools Mississippi kids are in the classroom.”

The appointments will begin on March first. You can click the link here to go to the MSDH vaccination website.