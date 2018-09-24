Keeping Potential Jurors safe.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Security preparations for jury selection in Quinton Tellis’s retrial started about week ago.

While operations at the Oktibbeha County courthouse resumed as normal, there was an increase in security.

Sheriff Steve Gladney says his office followed the wishes of the judge in the case.

“We are here to assist Panola County in anyway that we can. We’ve got our bailiffs there of course, and Panola County has Bailiffs there. They have deputies there. Sheriff Darby was there from Panola County, so our main job was to make sure that if they needed something, we could assist them in any way. That’s what we were there for, just to be assistance to them,” said Sheriff Gladney.