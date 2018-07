KILMICHAEL, Miss. (WCBI)- Kilmichael Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon.

It happened on River Road in Kilmichael around 3 p.m.

Police Chief David Eldridge says one person was shot with non-life threatening injuries and is back home.

Eldridge says the victim was on another person’s property going through a vehicle when they were shot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.