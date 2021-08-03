Kiwanis Club celebrates 100 years of serving children

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Kiwanis Club of Columbus celebrates 100 years of bettering the lives of children in their community.

Often times the club partners with the boys and girls club or similar organizations to provide charitable work to the community.

The Kiwanis club also provides annual scholarships to students with help from the chamber of commerce.

“This year we have regrouped on our projects,” said Floyd Mcintyre who sits o the board of directors. “We have two projects coming up. We will be working at Market Street on September the 18th running the children’s concessions. Then we will have a pancake breakfast in December -the first Saturday at Fairview Baptist Church.”

The club celebrated its 100 years of service with a dinner at Lake Norris, recognizing members who have served 25 years or more to the community.