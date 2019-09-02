Labor Day means hard work and a surprise for future law enforcement officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – While many people are enjoying a day off this Labor Day holiday, for others, it is a regular work day.

For a group of future law enforcement officers, Labor Day was another day to train hard as they prepare for life Behind the Badge.

- Advertisement -

This Labor Day began like any other day for Class B63 at Tupelo’s North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.

That doesn’t mean anything is routine, and that’s the mindset Director Dean Bearden wants to instill in cadets.

“I don’t even like the word, routine, in law enforcement, they have to understand, that we have nothing routine. You can stop the same type of violator, four different times and have four different scenarios involved with it,” said Bearden.

The schedule for Labor Day also included PT, classroom time learning about the use of radar and other methods to determine a vehicle’s speed and training with tasers.

Whatever the subject, Bearden emphasized a vital character trait for any successful, long term law officer.

“Everything they do in their careers will be based upon their integrity level, how much integrity do they have. Ethics is something we focus on here, we make sure cadets have every tool available to them and when we talk about integrity, we talk about ethics,” said Bearden.

This is the fifth week for Class B63, cadets have seven more weeks to go and while they know they still have topics like firearms and driving ahead of them, cadets also said they never know what to expect on a daily basis.

“Sir it is very difficult, I am former military and sir, it’s been way more difficult than any military training I’ve been in sir. Way more physical activity, sir, lot of running, sir, lot more pushups,” said Cadet Andrekus Clark, who will work for Starkville Police Department.

“Been a very challenging experience, but at same time, rewarding, I wouldn’t say we have any idea of what is actually coming at us everyday, but we are getting to the point where we are can understand it and take on any situation,” said Cadet David McRee, who will work for Tupelo Police Department.

Cadets did get a surprise during their Labor Day lunch hour, grilled hamburgers, fries and baked beans, a holiday treat while they are training hard.

CLass B63 began with 27 cadets and is now at 14. Cadets will graduate in late October.