Lack of funding pushes back MHP Troop G remodel

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi Highway Patrol Deputy Director, Randy Ginn, speaks to the Columbus Rotary Thursday afternoon.

He focused on updating everyone about where MHP stands and what it is doing.

One of the big topics, the Troop G Substation in Starkville.

MHP wants to redo the substation soon. The only hold up at the moment is funding.

They are hoping to receive money in a grant sometime this year.

“We’re not able to provide all the services as efficiently and effectively as we’d like to for the public for the driver services. Drivers license offices are very busy all across the state. We don’t physically have the room to expand it, the offices there in Starkville. That will give us an expansion of office space there which would allow for us to do more driver services work and to get customers in and out faster and more efficiently,” said MHP Deputy Director Randy Ginn.

The Troop G substation is the only one in the state to not be updated within the past 20 years.