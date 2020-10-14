Lafayette County Fire Department receives NARCAN administration training

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Fire Department is responding to the opioid epidemic.

30 members of the fire department are now trained to administer NARCAN.

The life-saving shot is for people who have overdosed on an opioid. .

All 15 fire engines in the county and three emergency response trucks will have NARCAN on board.

This will help firefighters once they answer a call with a possible overdose.

The CDC reports that in 2018 there were more than 67 thousand drug overdose deaths in the U.S.