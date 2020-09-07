Lafayette County leads the way with most new COVID-19 Cases

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Lafayette County continues to lead the way in our region with the most new COVID-19 cases.

However, the state’s overall numbers continue to improve.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 242 new cases today and one death.

Numbers from the agency show that Lafayette County has recorded 114 new cases since Friday.

Lee County has the second most in that time frame with 52.

758 people are hospitalized in the hospitals throughout the state with confirmed or suspected COVID symptoms.

186 patients are in I.C.U., with 111 on a ventilator.

State health officials say 67,918 patients are presumed recovered.

Meaning, there are currently 15,991 presumed active cases in Mississippi.