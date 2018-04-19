Lamar County Residents Desperately Calling For An Animal Shelter

LAMAR COUNTY, Al. (WCBI)- On Thursday, residents in Lamar County had a chance to speak with republican candidates who are running in this year’s elections.

During the meet and greet, some residents visited with candidates to ask them about their stance on animal control.

“It’s an over-looked issue,” said Katie West, president of the Lamar County Humane Society.

Meet Itty Bitty, she’s a lab mix and is one of the many stray animals the Lamar County Humane Society has helped rescue this year.

“We have an overpopulation of strays here in Lamar County,” West expressed. “I have already transported over 88 puppies out of Vernon and the city of Sulligent alone.”

The West Alabama county is currently lacking an animal shelter.

So, whenever there’s a stray animal, that animal has to be brought into someone’s home to be properly treated.

“We take them in as individuals within the society,” West described. “There are very few of us so we do take them into our own homes, and after vetting them and seeing that their well-being is good enough to travel, we actually transport them out of Lamar County to rescues up north.”

She said there’s a dire need for an animal shelter in Lamar County and has been for more than two decades now.

“From my understanding there is a state law and it’s written up in the county commissioners handbook if I’m not mistaken, and our county commissioners have been notified that this is an issue,” said West.

However, West said whenever she brings up the issue to county leaders about implementing an animal shelter, she continues to get the same answer.

“There is no funding,” she said. “I mean that’s what a lot of counties have issues with, there’s just not enough funding for projects like this.”

Despite this roadblock, the Alabama resident said she won’t let this hinder her efforts.

In fact, West said county leaders have already expressed to her they’re looking to help with funding a shelter in the near future.

However, for now the now, volunteers with the non-profit organization will have to continue taking neglected animals into their homes until a proper shelter can be built for them.

“I do ask for local citizens of Lamar County to get involved, know what your options are, to always be humane to living creatures,” West explained. “It’s not just someone else’s problem, it’s something that they should address as well and be part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

If anyone would like to get involved and help out with the Lamar County Humane Society, just visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/PAWS-Spay-and-Neuter-Financial-Assistance-Program-Lamar-Co-Alabama-108753282494761/about/ for more information.