Everyone loves Lasagna, but it can be a pain to make! With this Lasagna Dip, you’ll get the perfect taste of Lasagna with lots of cheesy goodness, and it’s great for the party!

Ingredients:

8 oz Cream Cheese

1.5 C Ricotta Cheese

3/4 C grated Parmesan

2 cloves garlic

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

3 c marinara

1.5 c shredded mozzarella

1.5 tsp fresh oregano

Garlic Bread for Serving

Directions:

1) Add cream cheese, parmesan and seasonings to crock-pot. Stir.

2) Add marinara, mozzarella and oregano.

3) Cook high for 1 hour until bubbly

Serve with:

– Garnish with oregano

– Serve with crackers

– Serve with breadsticks