Everyone loves Lasagna, but it can be a pain to make! With this Lasagna Dip, you’ll get the perfect taste of Lasagna with lots of cheesy goodness, and it’s great for the party!
Ingredients:
8 oz Cream Cheese
1.5 C Ricotta Cheese
3/4 C grated Parmesan
2 cloves garlic
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
3 c marinara
1.5 c shredded mozzarella
1.5 tsp fresh oregano
Garlic Bread for Serving
Directions:
1) Add cream cheese, parmesan and seasonings to crock-pot. Stir.
2) Add marinara, mozzarella and oregano.
3) Cook high for 1 hour until bubbly
Serve with:
– Garnish with oregano
– Serve with crackers
– Serve with breadsticks