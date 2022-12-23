Last minute shoppers are welcome sight for retailers at area’s regional mall

The Mall at Barnes Crossing sees increase in shoppers the week of Christmas

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s largest mall was full of shoppers looking for those Christmas sales.

At M & K Suits, Souleymeme Dia was making sure the latest dress coats, shoes, shirts, and accessories were in place for those last-minute Christmas shoppers. He even brought in his sister from Memphis to help out.

He said it’s been a busy shopping season, with plenty of deals for customers.

“M & K gives 40% off, sometimes shoes, free, buy a suit and get shoes free. People like modern velvet, more color, like green, yellow, everything, for the New Year,” Dia said.

Across from M & K, Signature was also busy.

“Thank God, we’ve been doing good, the mall management is good with us, they make it easy for us,” said Eddie Abushanab, store manager at Signature.

At Magnolia Soap, employees were waiting on customers, while making soaps, bath bombs, laundry detergent, and other items.

Store Manager Maddie Durham said sales have been brisk this Christmas shopping season, which is great for a locally-owned business.

“It’s crazy busy, people that don’t even know about us will start using us, even if they just come in for a gift card that brings in more business. During Black Friday, security had to break up the line because customers couldn’t get through. It was pretty crazy, but we loved it,” Durham said.

Big Christmas shopping crowds are good, not only for the local economy but also for the 1,400 people who make their living at the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

“I always say, shop in town and offline, that’s my saying. But tax collected goes back to communities, you have better police and fire protection, better roads, shop at home first and help support the local economy, and this year we’ve seen a tremendous surge to the local economy because of retail,” said Jeff Snyder, manager of The Mall at Barnes Crossing.

“The way we beat online, they cannot touch and feel stuff online. So, over here we have lots of dressing rooms, and we give them good customer service. Second thing, at this time, you might as well come see us, because online might not get your stuff in time,” said Raj Ranjan, owner of Gifts to Go.

For those who aren’t heading out of town for Christmas, the Mall at Barnes Crossing will be open regular hours Friday and until 6 on Christmas Eve.

It’s estimated that retailers do anywhere from 40% to 50% of their business during the Christmas shopping season.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter