Late afternoon tornado roars through Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Some North Mississippi residents are cleaning up after a tornado moves through Tishomingo County.

The tornado touched down around 5:30 p.m. near the community of Tishomingo and quickly moved east along Highway 30 into Alabama.

- Advertisement -

The Dollar General east of Tishomingo was reportedly destroyed as the tornado ripped through.

Storm spotters also reported trees down and structural damage along County Road 106 and County Road 130.

So far there are no reports of serious injuries or fatalities.

Video & picture courtesy: Dr. Barrett Gutter