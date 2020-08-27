Laura has made landfall and now how will it affect us

HURRICANE LAURA: Laura made made landfall early Thursday at 1am near Cameron, LA as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The remnants will move north through Louisiana and Arkansas on Thursday and then move northeast into Tennessee & North Mississippi on Friday. Wind gusts between 20 and 35 mph may occur here in addition to locally heavy rain and even a few isolated spin-up tornadoes through Friday evening.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds during the first half of the day with the chance of a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening as Laura moves north just to our west. While the greatest threat of spin-up tornadoes should remain west of I-55 Thursday and Thursday night, any shower or storm that moves across our area will be monitored for rotation. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat indices getting back into the low 100s in spots. Winds SE 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. The threat of rotating showers and storms typically will constrict closer to the low pressure center of a post landfall storm at night and that very well could be the case this time. We’ll continue to monitor. Lows in the mid 70s. Breezy S winds 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain and storms as Laura’s remnants move to the north east of us and we can be dealing with its outer rain bands. Some rain could become locally heavy. A low end isolated spin-up tornado threat will continue during the daylight hours. Breezy SW winds develop and some gusts could still be over 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING: The last remnants of Laura will keep the chance of rain going. Overnight lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Clouds & sun with the chance of a few more showers and storms. Muggy highs around 90.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 70s with plenty of humidity. Showers and storms are possible each day.

