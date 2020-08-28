Laura’s remnants will be affecting us for your Friday

SUMMARY: The remnants of Laura will continue to spiral across the region through Friday night. A low end tornado threat will continue to be present into Friday evening. Locally heavy rainfall may also occur with the highest odds of flooding across the northern tier of Mississippi into Tennessee.

FRIDAY: Areas of rain and storms will develop. Some storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds SSW 10-25 mph with higher gusts possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Lingering rain and storms will gradually taper off. The severe threat will come to an end. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds but not as active. Some showers and storms are possible but we are lowering rain chances to 40%.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms are possible each day as a cold front stalls across the Mid-South. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and overnight lows in the 70s.

