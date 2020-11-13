Law enforcement agencies help to capture Prentiss County Escapee

PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says teamwork among several law enforcement agencies led to the quick capture of a jail escapee.

Wednesday evening, Shaun Reed was being returned to the booking area of the Prentiss County Jail, after a court hearing.

- Advertisement -

Reed escaped through an open door, heading south into a wooded area. Deputies and Booneville Police were tipped off that Reed was seen walking along Smith Drive. It was discovered a homeowner had given Reed a ride to a residence on Highway 370, west of Baldwyn, in Lee County.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar contacted Lee County, Sheriff Jim Johnson. Deputies from both agencies converged on the Highway 370 residence.

The homeowner, Wintford Dean Hill, denied Reed was in his house. However, investigators found Reed in the home, about to escape through a back door.

Reed was arrested and is now charged with felony fleeing. Bond for that charge is set at 50 thousand dollars. He also is facing a narcotics charge with a five thousand dollar bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department arrested the homeowner where Reed was discovered. Seventy-eight-year old Wintford Dean Hill is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond is set at 10,000 dollars.