Law enforcement continue to investigate homicide in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Department continues investigating a homicide after a body was found on the side of the road.

Law enforcement got the call Sunday afternoon. They found 25-year-old Audie Patterson on Country Oaks Lane off of Hwy 45 Alternate

Patterson reportedly suffered several gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said it was a quiet Sunday in Clay County until law enforcement was dispatched on a call around 3:30 in the afternoon.

“911 received a call that passersby had seen a body on the side of the road on County Lane which is about 100 yards off of Hwy 45,” Scott said.

The victim has since been identified as 25-year-old Audie Patterson from Guntown.

While the case is still under investigation, Scott said it is believed that Patterson was traveling with someone else in a car before he suffered several gunshot wounds.

“Right now, with preliminary investigation from the scene, it appears that some type of a scuffle might have occurred. Again that’s what we are working through this morning. We are also working very closely with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office up there. Again this victim was from Guntown. So, he is known from up in that area. So, there are just a lot of things we are trying to piece together,” Scott said.

The two departments are working to build a timeline. According to Scott, the victim was seen earlier on Sunday.

“That’s one thing we have been working with Lee County on. Working and trying to establish his whereabouts for the past week. People associated and been with and they had actually seen him yesterday. So, it just takes time trying to run this down,” Scott said.

The sheriff said at this point, there are no suspects, and they are asking the community for any information.

“We are hoping that somebody in the public passing through Highway 45 might have seen something. If you did we encourage you to call the sheriff’s office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers,” Scott said.

Scott said they are waiting for results from the crime lab to determine how many gunshot wounds the victim suffered and what type of weapon was involved.

If you have any information on this homicide case, you can call the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at (662)494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)530-7151.

