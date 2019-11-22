Law enforcement continuing to search for missing 31-year-old

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for a missing man in the Golden Triangle continues.

Cory Baughn, 31, was last seen leaving an apartment on Stark Road on November 12.

- Advertisement -

Starkville police said Baughn’s last known location was on Highway 82 east, heading towards Columbus or West Alabama.

He’s believed to be traveling in a white Nissan car.

SPD told WCBI it is still actively investigating this missing person case and receiving support from other agencies.

If you know where Baughn is, call Starkville police 662-323-4131.