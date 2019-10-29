Law enforcement investigating threat at Starkville High School

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation is underway after a social media threat involved a Starkville High School student.

A Starkville Oktibbeha School District spokesperson said school administrators were notified Monday about the threat.

- Advertisement -

The suspected student has been removed from the school.

Law enforcement is working with the district to investigate the incident.

The school system did not say whether there was an increased security presence at the school.

It said anyone involved in school threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.