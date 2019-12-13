Law enforcement to increase patrols during Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Law enforcement officers across the region have been preparing to step up patrols to get impaired drivers off the roads during the Christmas holiday.

The “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign begins Friday, December 13. Police throughout the state will have more officers on patrol, specifically looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Many of the extra patrols are covered by special grants, and law officers said the public can take a few simple steps to have a safe Christmas holiday.

“We’re not trying to tell people not to drink, we’re just telling them if you drink, don’t drive, get another driver, we want everybody to enjoy the holiday season and make it through ok,” said Chief Joel Spellins, with the Sherman Police Department.

The Law Enforcement Liaison Network for Troop F met at Sydney’s Grill in Pontotoc Wednesday to talk about stepped up patrols this Christmas season.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs through January 1.