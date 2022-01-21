Law enforcement say one person arrested in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a shooting near the Mississippi State campus continues.

The gunfire started about 7 PM on Thursday night, near Chadwick Apartments.

Oktibbeha County deputies say two victims drove themselves to the hospital before they arrived.

We still do not know the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Law enforcement say at least one arrest has been made.

We expect to get more information about the shooting later Friday.