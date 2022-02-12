Lawhon Robotics Team gets a ‘good luck parade’ ahead of state contest

This is the first time the elementary school will have a team at the robotics competition

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Members of Tupelo’s Lawhon Elementary’s Robotics Team had a rousing “Good Luck” Parade, one day before the team heads to the state competition.

Ten members of the robotics team, known as the “Lawhon Leaders” are representing the school for the first time at the state contest.

They won the “core values” award at the regional competition a few weeks ago, which allows them to advance to state, for the Lego Robotics contest.

The award is for a team showing good team spirit, and other qualities.

” We the Lego Mine Storm Robot, they build the robot together as a team and use an iPad, a programming software to code it, complete missions,” said Anna Beth Williams, the media specialist for Lawhon Elementary.

The state competition takes place in Pearl. Top finishers will head to nationals in Houston, Texas.