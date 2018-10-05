Leader of Bryan Food dynasty passes away

CHICAGO (WCBI) – The man who turned a West Point meat packer into an international food conglomerate has passed away. John Bryan, Jr. died October 1st from lung cancer. The West Point native sold Bryan Foods to Consolidated Foods but stayed on with Consolidated eventually rising to the CEO spot and changing the company name to Sara Lee Foods. Bryan relocated to the Chicago area in the 80’s to manage the growing Sara Lee brand.

Bryan also played a role during the school integration era of the 60’s in West Point. He was among the West Point residents who sued the school board for closing the schools rather than integrate them. Two of Bryan’s children attended the public schools when they reopened.

You can read a more extensive history of Bryan’s life here courtesy of the Chicago Tribune

