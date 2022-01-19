Leake County man arrested after pursuit through two counties

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A pursuit through Louisville and Winston County lands a Leake County man in jail.

Louisville police say 47-year-old David Ladd was initially being pulled over for a minor traffic violation on Monday.

Ladd is then accused of refusing to stop for officers.

The pursuit went onto several county roads and state highways.

He eventually wrecked at the intersection of Rick’s and Marry Cole Roads.

Now, Ladd has 33 traffic violations and three felony charges, including fleeing and possession of drugs.

Ladd was also wanted in Leake County.

His bond has been set at $75,000.