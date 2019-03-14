At Least One Person Confirmed Dead In Officer Involved Shooting

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- At least one person is dead following an officer involved shooting Thursday in Monroe County.

This is one of two shootings that happened in the Lackey community.

One shooting happened on Old Columbus Road and the other on McDuffie Cemetery Road.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said the two shootings are connected to one another.

Right now there are still a lot of gray areas surround both of these shootings.

However, here’s what we know so far.

According to Cantrell, this all unfolded around 2:30 Thursday evening when deputies were called out to to 50421 Old Columbus Road.

When they arrived, investigators found a deceased body at the property.

Witnesses on the scene were able to give deputies a description of the vehicle the alleged suspect was driving.

Deputies spotted the vehicle, then that’s when the driver took off leading officers on a pursuit.

The chase ended on McDuffie Cemetery Road.

At this time investigators are not saying exactly how the officer was involved with the shooting, or details surrounding the suspect.

However, we do know at least once person died from the shootings.

Master Sergeant Criss Turnipseed said the there’s still a lot of evidence to comb through.

“Right now we got investigators up on the scene, they’re doing an investigation, conducting interviews, gathering evidence at this time,” said Turnipseed. “All the findings that they get, any evidence they have will be submitted over to the district attorney’s office for district attorney’s review.”

Since this does involves an officer, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.

They’re being brought in to investigate the shooting involving an officer on McDuffie Cemetery Road, while the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates the shooting that happened on Old Columbus Road.

We’re going to continue to follow this developing story and bring you more details as they become available.