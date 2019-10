LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – At least one person is injured after a two-car crash on highway 82.

The crash happened near the Hwy 45 Alternate exit around 8 p.m. Sunday.

It appears both cars were traveling west towards Starkville at the time of the accident.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.