LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a house fire in Lee County Saturday night.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body of a man was found on Walnut Street in Saltillo around 7:30 p.m.

The body is being sent to Pearl for an autopsy.

The coroner’s office will wait to release the name of the victim until all family is notified.