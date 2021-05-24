Lee County man arrested for aggravated domestic violence

By
Cash Matlock
-
0
108

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County man is arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Daniel Mark Mayo was arrested at his home and charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Daniel Mark Mayo

Mayo’s girlfriend was walking along Highway 370 East of Baldwyn on May 21 when an off-duty officer approached her.

She said she’d been assaulted by Mayo.

The victim was then transported to NMMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Bond for Mayo is set at $50,000.