Lee County Man Injured in Late-night Shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County man is in the hospital and Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 2 gunmen.

Late Monday night deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on County Road 659.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot several times.

Witnesses say that two black men dressed in dark clothing kicked in the front door of the house, and began firing at one of the occupants.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.