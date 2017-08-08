Lee County Man Injured in Late-night Shooting

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County man is in the hospital and Sheriff’s deputies are searching for 2 gunmen.

Late Monday night deputies responded to reports of a disturbance on County Road 659.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot several times.

Witnesses say that two black men dressed in dark clothing kicked in the front door of the house, and began firing at one of the occupants.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Public Hearing Set For Input On Plans For New Lee County Jail
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Preliminary Autopsy Report Released in Noxubee County Homicide
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
VIDEO: MSU Strikes Up The Band
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup