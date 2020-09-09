Lee County residents left without a pool and thousands of dollars

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Some Lee County residents say they should be lounging in the pool, instead they’re out thousands of dollars.
Now, 33-year-old Scott Corley of Saltillo is charged with two counts of home repair fraud.
Two homeowners filed reports with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.
One victim claimed to have given Corley 16 thousand five hundred dollars to begin working on a swimming pool.
The other victim alleges they paid more than three thousand dollars for pool repairs.
Both say the work was never done.
Corley’s bond was set at 20,000.