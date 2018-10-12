Lee County supervisors balk at funding SRO’s

TUPELO (WCBI) – Lee County supervisors Friday said it is up the the Lee County schools to pay all of the costs of expanding the school resource officer programs.

The district and Sheriff Jim Johnson had crafted a plan to put an officer in each school district with the school paying half the cost and the county absorbing the rest. The Sheriff had hoped federal grants would cover the departments portion but those grants did not come through. That brought the Sheriff and district back to the supervisors asking for money but the board voted against providing those funds.

Johnson says he remains committed to the project and will try and look for other sources to pay the costs.