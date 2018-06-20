Old Lee High School development project set to switch hands

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new $15 million project, promising new housing, retail, and commercial development in Columbus.

On Wednesday, it was up to the Columbus Municipal School District to transfer the deed to the 15 acre Lee High School Property to the Columbus Redevelopment Authority.

- Advertisement -

The board, recently voted to support the decision, allowing the transfer to be carried out.

The authority president said they will then sell the property to a developer for $450,000. It’s what happens after that, that many find exciting.

“It’s kind of unreal to think ‘Wow, years later, I’m across the street,'” owner of the Glam Station and Spa, Terrance Bonner, said.

Roaming these halls in 7th and 8th grade, Bonner never thought he’d be in business right across the road.

For this entrepreneur the Glam Station and Spa is a dream come true.

But any business owner knows, having a large, empty, dilapidated property as a neighbor can be more like a nightmare.

“I’m glad they want to do something positive with the location. I’ve heard put in buildings, maybe some apartments. I think that’s a great idea,” Bonner said.

Mixed-use development is what’s planned for the property, involving two-phases of re-purposing portions of Lee High, for apartments and commercial development.

Specifics are somewhat sparse, but most people living in the surrounding neighborhoods weren’t aware of any of the plans.

But Bonner plans on keeping a close eye on a project he says could bring in new clients.

“I think it’ll be great for, I mean, you know, for, not just us here, but for the whole community, for Columbus,” Bonner said.

The president of the redevelopment authority says they plan on transferring the deed over to the new developer quickly. They want to get construction on the project started quickly.

phase one of redevelopment is set to be complete by January 2020.