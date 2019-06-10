Legal claim provides version of details of Oxford murder

OXFORD (WCBI) – Attorney Carlos Moore has filed notice he intends to seek more than $5,000,000 in damages from the city of Oxford in connection with the death of Dominique Clayton.

Moore’s claim against the city also spelled out his firm’s account of her death allegedly at the hands of former Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne.

Moore said Kinne and Clayton had been involved romantically for an extended period and Kinne would routinely visit her for one to two hours each time while on duty

Cochran’s letter said Clayton told Kinne she might possibly be pregnant and she was concerned he might harm her.

The demand letter said Kinne entered Clayton’s house just before 2:00 a.m. while on duty and in uniform and killed her. Moore says her 8-year-old son found his mother’s body that afternoon.

The demand letter was a formal request and represents only Moore’s version of the timeline surrounding Clayton’s death.