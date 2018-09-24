Lemonade Day winners announced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Some young people in Starkville savor the sweet taste of victory Monday as the winners of Lemonade Day are announced at Cadence Bank.

Brayden Lewis and Madison Dalton led the way, raising the greatest profit, $480.

Hagan Vickers, Lilli and Jake Burton were recognized for best slogan, “keep calm and lemonade on.”

Sponsor Mark Castleberry says that he was impressed by the creativity and work that went into the project.

“It is wonderful hearing the slogans like they got for the best slogan. And the creativity that I saw in the various stands and again wonderful the one they chose. The kids that enjoyed the most profit. The one child received over $450, well that’s a good thing. I think that’s great and will motivate them to do more of such thing,” said Castleberry.

Organizers of Lemonade Day are eyeing new markets in Columbus and West Point.