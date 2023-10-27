Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann makes stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann was making rounds ahead of election day. He made a stop at Zachary’s Columbus.

Hosemann said he wanted voters to know he would continue to work to decrease taxes, pay down state debt, and promote education.

One of his priorities for next year is to launch a tuition program at community colleges in the state.

We asked Hosemann his thoughts on the hotly contested gubernatorial race.

“I don’t know, I’m just trying to get elected myself. So we’re out moving around Mississippi and of course, they’re taking most of the limelight as they shoot. It’s a race for governor. So they’re taking most of the limelight away and we’re just out being real quiet and hope we get hired to be lieutenant governor,” said Hosemann.

Hosemann will face Democrat D. Ryan Grover in the general election.

