Lieutenant Governor speaks on potential lawmaker budget

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann is confident state lawmakers will get a budget passed during a special session.

Although Governor Tate Reeves hasn’t set a date for the session, lawmakers will need to meet to approve a budget for the fiscal year 2026.

The recent session ended early with no budget. The Lieutenant Governor said lawmakers accomplished a lot, such as revamping PERS and tax reform.

Now, Hosemann said he is hopeful Governor Reeves will issue a call for a special session to deal with the budget.

<“I hope the governor, he will be inundated everything from pardons to you pick it, but if he will give us a clean call and let us do the budget I think that will be the best thing right now. We saved, like, forty days in our budget this session, so it won’t cost that much money for us to be in session, but we would like to get it done quickly. Basically, we were close on a budget in the last week, and the House left and left for the weekend, and we didn’t; they weren’t there to negotiate, so we didn’t get a budget,” said Delbert.

A state budget must be in place by July 1 for the new fiscal year to avoid a government shutdown.

