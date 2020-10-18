Life Church hosts family fun day

Church members created a way for families to enjoy the fall season safely. All the candy, food, and games were free and open to the public.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Pumpkins, games, and sweet treats.

Life Church in Columbus invites community members for Family Fun Day.

Local vendors served shaved ice, popcorn, and cuisines.

” We got volunteers from Mississippi State from gifts. Our church volunteers took a lot of work but it was well worth it. We really feel when they leave here today they will leave refreshed. They will leave with a sense of joy and peace just from begin able to be with community and family,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Linda Brown.

” It’s been so great. I talked to a number of families and they just been so grateful to have the opportunity to be outside and to get their brains off the weekday to enjoy their kids and to take pictures together. The weather’s been beautiful. It’s been great for families,” said Pastor C.J. Andrews.

The festival will continue until October 31.