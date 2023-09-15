Light rain chance Saturday, dry by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The chance for light and very scattered rain will be continuing into the weekend. Temperatures are going to be maintaining in the middle to upper 80s. Conditions are expected to become drier next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy for the end to the week. Temperatures tonight are going to be working there way into the middle to upper 60s. Cloud coverage will be sticking around tonight. Rain chance will be staying light throughout the evening.

SATURDAY: There is another chance for more light and isolated showers across Mississippi. Most of the rain chance will stay along the Mississippi/Alabama border, but there is still the chance of a few strangling showers further West. High temperatures are going to be continuing in the middle to upper 80s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Much clearer conditions and drier! Cloud coverage will be clearing out, allowing for a mostly clear day. Temperatures will maintain in the middle 80s during the day and low to middle 60s through the night.

NEXT WEEK: Expecting temperatures to continue in the middle to upper 80s. Cloud coverage will stay minimal the first couple days and then will start to fill back in some by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.