Lightning Believed To Be Cause Of House Fire

KENNEDY, AL. (WCBI)- Thursday night’s lightning is believed to be responsible for a house fire in Alabama.

The Kennedy Fire Department responded to a home just off of Highway 96.

- Advertisement -

Multiple fire crews responded to the house and took roughly four hours to put out the blaze.

“Yesterday evening around 5 we received a page for a house that was struck by lightning. By the time we got there, which was less than 5 minutes, the house was fully engulfed,” said Lisa Tarwater, Assistant Fire Chief.

No one was injured in the fire.