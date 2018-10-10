Lime Green Bikes Take Over Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Getting around Starkville and the Mississippi State Campus is getting a little easier.

A new company is rolling into town providing transportation, exercise, and entertainment.

If you’ve been to Starkville recently, you may have noticed some new additions along the sidewalks.

These lime green bikes seemed to have popped up everywhere, and so far they are a hit with students and residents.

“Lime Bikes that you see here in Starkville are just an easy way to get around,” said John Usry.

“They contacted the city and said that they had an agreement with MSU so the bikes on campus and they wanted to know when obviously but those bikes would end up downtown or around town they wanted to have an agreement with the city and so we thought that was a great idea,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill.

There are about 200 bikes in Starkville and at MSU, and they can be found using the company’s app.

“They are all tracked with GPS they have kind of like a Sim card, so I’m able to see all of them from our app in from my computer as well so we track him we know where they all are, and we can use that information to figure out what we need to go,” said Usry.

Mayor Spruill says this alternative transportation works well with some of Starkville’s most recent projects.

“We’re focusing on bike paths and adding them where we can, and multi-mobile purposes. I think Lynn Lane we’ve got one going that’s gonna be that continuation along Locksley way, so we got lots of opportunities and of course the university is very heavily engaged with using bikes, so I like marrying up with them,” said Mayor Spruill.

Safety is a priority for Lime Bike, and one thing they do is make sure their bikes stay in good condition.

“Users can actually report issues at the end of the rides so that will trigger a ticket for us to come and retrieve that bike,” said Usry.

For students, the bikes are making the long trips across campus a little easier.

“It just came in handy because I was at the bookstore and I have to go to the point which is on opposite ends of the complete campus, so it’s a lot easier to walk,” said Carra Spencer.

“I was going to the gym, and it’s a long walk and a so Lime Bikes I got to ride there and back you just grab it and ride it you know late for class or anything you just hop on the bike and get there on time,” said Cordarious Dorsu.

Starkville is the first city in Mississippi to Partner with Lime Bikes.