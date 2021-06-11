Linda Thompson Shares Stories Of Elvis, On And Off The Stage

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A former girlfriend of Elvis Presley says the world famous singer was the love of her life and she is glad to finally have the chance to visit his hometown.

Linda Thompson was featured during “Conversations with Tom Brown” this afternoon at the Tupelo Elvis Festival.

Brown, who is the festival’s host, asked Thompson about her time dating Elvis. She was Elvis’ girlfriend from 1972 through 1976.

Thompson told the audience about traveling with Elvis from city to city during his concert tours and how life was behind the gates of Graceland.

She says it’s important for Elvis fans to remember that, while he was a superstar and an original, he was also human.

“He was superhuman, in so many ways, such an innovator, such an original, which is why he is remembered and revered, 44 years later on his passing, so even though he was superhuman he was also human in the sense that he had human fallibility, and we have to allow him that and honor and love him anyway and the legacy and contribution that he left behind,” Thompson said.

The former “Miss Tennessee Universe” says this is her first trip to Tupelo as an adult. Thompson was presented a key to the city by Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton.