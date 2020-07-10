Liquor Deliveries Slow, Demand High In Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – If you think it might help to have a drink, apparently you aren’t alone.

The increased demand for alcohol in Mississippi over the past four months prompted the Alcohol Beverage Control Board to put the brakes on their ordering system.

But in a letter to retailers and restaurant owners today, ABC says their order system is back online.

Order limits are still in place.

And deliveries may take up to a week or more until the ABC works out a way to eliminate the backlog.

The ABC is the one clearinghouse in Mississippi for liquor. Businesses must place their orders through ABC and then wait for delivery, instead of buying direct from suppliers.