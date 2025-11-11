Little warmer soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warming trend starts tomorrow after another cold night. By the end of the week, 70s will be back.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Going to be another cold night. Across the corner, lows will be in the middle 30s to the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: For those not loving the cold, warmer temps are coming back. Afternoon highs will be back in the upper 60s, with some possible lower 70s. There will be plenty of sun, with extra clouds back in the sky. Overnight lows will be a bit more pleasant, only dropping into the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Back to the 70s by the afternoon! Another day with sun and clouds. Temperatures overnight will continue warming too, dropping into the upper 40s.