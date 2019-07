GORDO, Ala. (WCBI)- Think your job stinks? A trucker hauling portable toilets lost his load in Gordo Wednesday afternoon, spilling the porta potties and their contents along a busy stretch of highway.

Gordo firefighters were called in to help clean up the mess.

At least one of the units was completely wiped out.

No injuries were reported, but the smell reportedly lingered for some time after the incident.