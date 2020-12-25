COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – During this holiday season, Loaves and Fishes gave out hundreds of meals to those in need.

The food drive was from 11:00-1:00 p.m. Due to COVID guidelines, all the meals were packaged to go this year.

They served baked chicken, dressing, green beans, corn, and dressing. It started with Marthana Faith Center.

The folks there say they enjoy giving back to the community and spreading Christmas cheer.

They say they are ready to serve their community again next year for the Christmas season.

“We are just out here trying to spread the Christmas cheer and were giving back to the community some plates for them to have and let them know they are loved and trying to remind people that this is the time to love one another,” Aleeya Jamison, volunteer.

“We’re serving the community and we’re so excited to be out here to help- spread the Christmas Cheer to make sure people feel loved and appreciated in this time,” Breana Jamison, volunteer. “We are hoping that everyone stays safe and we are doing everything the right way.”

154 meals were given out in total.