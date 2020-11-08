Local American Legion post is inviting community members back to facility

Now with safety protocols in place, members are encouraging veterans and community members to participate in Friday night bingo games, the lounge hall, and other activities.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The American Legion Post 69 is back in operation.

Due to the pandemic, the facility was closed for six months.

Commander Boswell says this serves as a great opportunity for folks to re-connect with one another and see the historical value of the facility.

” We had to basically restructure the seating positions. Anytime you come to our facility, we follow the guidelines with masking and social distancing. It is still and always has been a friendly environment to come in and patronize and we really appreciate everyone coming out,” said Commander Calvin Boswell.

“We miss our veterans. We miss being able to support our veterans as we’ve done in the past. We’re ready to get back to that. We’re always there if someone just needs someone to talk to,” said President of American Legion Auxiliary Kristie Townley.

The VFW will have a wreath ceremony on Veterans Day at the Courthouse.