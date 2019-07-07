Local restaurant hosts U.S Women’s World Cup watch party

While most people couldn't be present at the game physically, that didn't stop some of them from having watch parties.

STARKVILLE,Miss.(WCBI)-The U.S Women’s Soccer team wins the World Cup for the 4th time in history.

The Central Station Grill in Starkville wanted to show their support for the women’s team by hosting a watch party for all soccer lovers.

Manager Terry Long said soccer has become a popular sport to watch and it has a positive effect on the restaurant.

” Anytime you got somebody that is this good and a team that’s this good and it grows that brand or that sport or whatever and we’ve seen soccer just explode. We’re actually got four or three recruits are new soccer players and they’re moving in today at Mississippi State. They saw it and they came out to watch,” said Long.