Local businesses help raise money for animals in need

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Dozens of people and their pets attended the St. Patty’s Pawty at Zachary’s in downtown Columbus early Sunday afternoon.

The event included 5 different area bands, Huck’s catering, and a pet parade.

Zachery’s owner Doug Pellum says he’s been throwing St. Patrick’s day celebrations for over 10 years now, but this is the second time the event has raised money for the local Humane Society.

“I’m a big dog lover myself, and we wanted to help out any way we could,” said Pellum.

“All the money raised is going to go directly to the Humane Society. It’s going to help with all kinds of needed items,” said Humane Society director Karen Johnwick.

Johnwick said last year’s party raised over nine thousand dollars, and they hope to raise even more this year.

“We are really low on food and pet supplies. All of the animals that are coming in– we’re doing more for them now. Heartworm treatments and such, and of course all of that adds up really quickly,” said Johnwick.

“A lot of people think maybe they’ve got this new fancy building on the other side town and they don’t need help anymore, but they need a ton of money and a ton of help with everything that’s going on,” said event organizer Colin Krieger.

It’s not just the animals that are benefiting from the day’s events, however.

“It’s been an exhausting three weeks for the whole community, and I’m glad we had perfect weather for this. It really gets the community together. It gets all different parts together and after something so bad, it’s going to be a beautiful day,” said Krieger.

“We needed something, a spark, to just makes things… you know, a nice event to go out and have a good time at today,” said Pellum.

Event Organizers say they hope to see the event grow even bigger next year.