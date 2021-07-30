Local businesses in Starkville donated a percentage of sales to the state children’s hospital

https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1627613347-9e3aa06565868d505f8985848edb931cd86b593b_fl9-720p.mp4
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- When it comes to Noxubee County football, the standard is simple- championship or bust.
Head coach Teddy Young has led them to...
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Oak Hill Academy is entering year two of head coach Bill Rosenthal's tenure. He's got new-look squad and while they lost...
CLASS 2A | REGION 2
HEAD COACH: Jeff Roberts
Aug 27
Winona
Away
Sept 3
South Pontotoc
Away
Sept 10
Pontotoc
Away
Sept 17
Kosciusko
Home
Sept 24
Union
Home
Oct 1
OPEN
Oct 8
East Webster
Away
Oct 15
Eupora
Home
Oct 22
Bruce
Away
Oct 29
Calhoun City
Home
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) --...
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) - After a rough 2020, this season has the chance to be a good one for the Aberdeen Bulldogs. Last season,...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some businesses in downtown Starkville are helping children all across the state with a special donation.
Starkville Main Street Association members teamed up to raise money for Children’s of Mississippi.
For a week, a percentage of all sales at participating stores went to the state’s only dedicated children’s hospital.
Today, the merchants presented a check for more than 2,000 dollars to a hospital representative.
“I know their whole vision is to shop local, support local businesses and I love to see folks doing that while also being able to support the hospital through the generosity of the business owners who chose to designate a percentage of their profits to the hospital. So, we were just really excited about how it turned out,” said Ryan Mains, Childrens of Mississippi.
The donation had special meaning for one of the merchants whose child was treated at the hospital.
