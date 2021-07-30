Local businesses in Starkville donated a percentage of sales to the state children’s hospital

Aundrea Self
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some businesses in downtown Starkville are helping children all across the state with a special donation.

Starkville Main Street Association members teamed up to raise money for Children’s of Mississippi.

For a week, a percentage of all sales at participating stores went to the state’s only dedicated children’s hospital.

Today, the merchants presented a check for more than 2,000 dollars to a hospital representative.

“I know their whole vision is to shop local, support local businesses and I love to see folks doing that while also being able to support the hospital through the generosity of the business owners who chose to designate a percentage of their profits to the hospital. So, we were just really excited about how it turned out,” said Ryan Mains, Childrens of Mississippi.

The donation had special meaning for one of the merchants whose child was treated at the hospital.

Aundrea Self
